CHICAGO (CBS)– A team of movers were caught on camera dumping furniture in an alley in the 600 block of W. Hubbard, and now the city is investigating the incident.

The video, captured by Fulton Market resident Levar Hoard, shows workers for Two Men and a Truck. Hoard said they left a pile of furniture in the alley Saturday.

“Sir, this is not a public dump,” Hoard said in the clip. “Can you explain why you’re putting this here?”

The worker worker can be heard asking what to do with the furniture.

“Bro, it’s called 1-800-GOT-JUNK” Hoard said. “That’s what you do with it.”

Hoard is the director for a community art project featuring about 200 street murals in the city’s alleys and viaducts. He was on the lookout because he is sick of people dumping their junk in the neighborhood he works to beautify.

“That’s not acceptable. Nobody gets to do that in my neighborhood. This is not a landfill. This is not a junkyard,” Hoard said.

The city’s Streets and Sanitation Department considers the Saturday incident fly dumping. According to the city, Two Men and a Truck should have had their furniture taken to a dump or disposal service.

The city is now investigating to see whether they will enforce a fine or any other penalties.

“Frustrating is not the word here,” Hoard said. “I can think of a few other choice words I can use but I won’t.”

Two Men and a Truck sent CBS 2 a statement admitting the workers dumped three items in the alley. The statement says the employees involved have been fired.

“In the end, our team loaded the furniture back onto the truck and our management team went back and cleaned the entire alley, removing furniture left behind by others,” the statement read, in part. “We care deeply for our Chicago neighborhoods and apologize for any negative impact this did have.”

Fly dumping can be reported to 311.