Colectivo Coffee Roasters. | Photo: Anna G./Yelp

Interested in getting intel on the newest restaurant and retail additions to Chicago? From Himalayan dumplings to vintage clothing, read on to see the newest businesses to open their doors near you.

The Momo World

Photo: Dennis T./Yelp

The Momo World is a Himalayan/Nepalese spot, that recently opened at 727 W. Maxwell St. in University Village – Little Italy.

This restaurant specializes in Himalayan street food, including momos, which are a type of dumpling commonly eaten in parts of South Asia. The menu also features skewers and biryanis, as well as beverages like mango lassi and guava juice. (See the full menu here.)

Colectivo Coffee Roasters

Photo: Anna g./Yelp

Wander over to 1211 N. Damen Ave. in Wicker Park and you’ll find the latest Chicago location of Colectivo Coffee Roasters, the popular coffee roastery and chain of cafes out of Milwaukee.

This cafe offers a wide array of coffee drinks and a full menu of lunch and breakfast items. It also boasts a sizable outdoor patio, perfect for the warmer months. (See full menu here.)

Mr. Maki

Mr. Maki is a sushi bar and Japanese spot that’s made its debut at 676 N. St. Clair St. in Streeterville.

As stated on the business’ Facebook page, “The team behind Ramen-San and Sushi-San bring you Mr. Maki. The new concept is built around maki rolls and the Japanese combo meal known as teishoku, which became the team’s favorite way to eat during their travels in Japan.”

Buffalo Exchange

Photo: Buffalo Exchange/Yelp

The thrift store chain Buffalo Exchange recently opened the doors of its second Chicago location at 5252 N. Clark St. in Andersonville. This used, vintage and consignment spot, offering women’s clothing and more, is a more spacious counterpart to the chain’s popular Wicker Park location.

SX Sky Bar

Photo: SX Sky Bar/Yelp

SX Sky Bar is a cocktail bar that opened recently at 808 S. Michigan Ave. in South Loop. SX Sky Bar specializes in craft cocktail and offers a full menu to hungry drinkers, including a late-night menu available from 11 p.m. until close.