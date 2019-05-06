CHICAGO (CBS) — A Portage Park man found his car on bricks Monday morning for the second time in a year. That man’s neighbors caught the wheel thieves on camera. But he told CBS 2 the real story is the way Chicago police handled his case.

“I go out to my car, and I notice it’s on bricks,” the man, who did not want to be identified, said. “Anybody from Chicago knows when they say it’s on bricks that means they stole the wheels.”

“I can’t explain how much faith I have in the Chicago Police Department right now,” he said. “It was a small thing to them. It was a big thing to me.”

The neighbor who caught the wheel thieves on camera alerted police, who responded immediately and caught one of the men seen on camera.

Police were able to get the man’s wheels back.

“And they were nice enough to actually come here, pick me up,” he said. Come to my apartment, pick me, take me to the station. “They loaded my wheels in one of the squad cars and brought me back home. They do their job, and they think nothing of it. But some of us actually respect it a lot.”

Wheel thefts continue to be an issue across the city, and with some now known to have access to keys, wheel locks may not be the answer.