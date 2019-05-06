



The search continues for one man still missing after a deadly explosion at the AB Specialty Silicones plant in Waukegan this weekend.

The massive blast late Friday night rocked nearby homes, sending debris flying for blocks. Three men have been confirmed dead, and another is missing and presumed dead.

Four people were taken to the hospital Friday night, including 29-year-old Allen Stevens, who died Saturday afternoon, after more than 12 hours in the burn unit at Loyola University Medical Center.

Two bodies were recovered from the rubble on Saturday and Sunday, but one more employee who was in the chemical plant at the time of the explosion remains missing.

Crews will return to the scene Monday morning to continue searching for that last victim.

“It’s slow going. We can’t go in there and do what we want to do quickly, because the building is not structurally sound. We have to go in and be very careful. We can’t risk anybody else getting hurt or killed doing this recovery effort,” Lake County Coroner Dr. Howard Cooper said.

The explosion and ensuing fire virtually leveled the chemical plant, leaving only the steel skeleton standing.

At least half of the building has not yet been searched. On Sunday, the Waukegan Fire Department’s technical team worked more than two hours to recover the body of one worker found in a heavily damaged section of the building. Another body was removed from the explosion site on Saturday.

Coworkers shed light on how heroic some of their lost colleagues acted.

The second shift supervisor alerted staff to evacuate after realizing something wasn’t right and refused to leave until he was certain everyone else was safe.

The third shift supervisor tried saving a new employee but got trapped inside himself.

The explosion damaged at least five other buildings in the area. Officials estimated the total damage to be more than $1 million.

Officials said they do not yet know what caused the blast, but they believe it was accidental.

Autopsies were scheduled for Monday for the two bodies recovered this weekend. Authorities plan to use dental records to help identify the men.

Stevens’ friends set up an online fundraiser to start a memorial fund in his honor. They’ve raised more than $19,000 so far.

Three other employees were still in the hospital, but their conditions were not available.