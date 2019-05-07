CHICAGO (CBS)–An Aurora woman was arrested Monday night after allegedly setting her family’s home on fire and holding a knife to a family member’s throat, police said.
Rosanda Taylor, of the 50 block of North Kendall Street, was charged with aggravated domestic battery and arson following the incident at her home early Sunday morning, police said.
A family member called police around 1 a.m. May 5 to say Taylor was destroying the residence and had set clothes on fire inside the home.
When officers arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from inside the house.
Taylor’s husband and two children, ages five months and 12-years-old, were able to escape the home safely, police said.
Taylor was arrested at her job in Aurora and was taken to Kane County Jail, police said.