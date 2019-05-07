  • CBS 2On Air

Filed Under:Chicago Cubs, Miami Marlins, MLB

CHICAGO (AP) —Kris Bryant hit a tiebreaking three-run homer with two out in the ninth inning, lifting the Chicago Cubs to a 5-2 victory over the Miami Marlins on Tuesday night.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – MAY 07: (L-R) Members of the Chicago Cubs mob Kris Bryant #17 (center) after he hit the game-winning three run home run in the bottom of the 9th inning against the Miami Marlins at Wrigley Field on May 07, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. The Cubs defeated the Marlins 5-2. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

With runners on the corners, Bryant drove a 1-2 pitch from Adam Conley (1-4) through a strong wind and into the bleachers in left-center for his third career game-ending homer.

Albert Almora Jr. also connected as the Cubs won for the eighth time in nine games. Steve Cishek (1-1) worked a scoreless ninth for the victory.

Martín Prado had two hits and drove in a run for Miami, which rallied for a 6-5 victory in the series opener Monday night. Jorge Alfaro had an RBI single.

