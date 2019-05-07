CHICAGO (CBS) — John Sherwood and his partner Thomas Stacha suffered serious injuries in and outside @mosphere, a bar in the 5300 block of N. Clark St., in 2018.

“I had my leg broken within 30 seconds,” Sherwood said. “Punched, kicked in the head.

Police body cam footage shows them taken to a hospital and screams of pain.

“I was going into shock right away,” Sherwood said.

The alleged assailants are Giovanni Rodriguez and former Chicago Police Sgt. Eric Elkins. Both are now charged with felony assault.

At the time of the attack, Elkins was a patron at the bar and was off duty. He had nearly 20 years on the job.

“There’s bad apples at every police department including the Chicago Police Department,” said Tim Cavanagh. “And we know Sgt. Elkins was a criminal.”

Records show he had 35 citizen complaints during his time as an officer. Those complaints were not sustained by IPRA or COPA. In 2003 while working as a Chicago high school security guard, he was charged with sexually assaulting a student but acquitted. In 2016 he was again charged with sexually assaulting a minor. He pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor.

“The Chicago police knew about that and never fired him,” Cavanagh said.

A police spokesman told CBS 2, “Misdemeanor charges are not grounds for automatic termination.”

Elkins eventually resigned from the police department.

He’s now facing serious charges.

“It’s reliving this all over again, and it’s pretty nerve wracking, but I am happy this is finally moving forward,” Sherwood said.

Sherwood and his partner have filed a lawsuit against former Sgt. Elkins and others.

Elkins’ attorney, Joel Brodsky released the following statement regarding the issue: