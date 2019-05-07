CHICAGO (CBS)– Hammond, Indiana police are seeking public assistance in locating a driver accused in a hit-and-run incident that caused multiple injuries.
Police said on May 4 just before 1 a.m., the suspect was seen speeding north in the right lane on Calumet Avenue just north of Sheffield Avenue.
A 17-year-old female victim attempted to move to the left lane to avoid being struck by the suspect’s vehicle. However, the suspect’s vehicle struck the rear of the victim’s vehicle.
Police said the collision caused the victim’s vehicle to strike a Chevrolet Traverse traveling north in the left lane. The Chevrolet then veered off the roadway and struck a NIPSCO pole.
Two victims were transported to local hospitals.
The suspect fled north.
According to police, the suspect is driving a dark colored sedan with potential damage to the front driver side of the vehicle.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to contact Hammond police Hammond Police Sgt. Tracy Betustak at (219) 852-2942 with any tips and refer to case number 19H26933.