CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago chefs and restaurants took home four medallions at this year’s James Beard Foundation Awards, widely considered to be the Oscars of the culinary world.
Kevin Boehm and Rob Katz, who had been nominated four times in a row, finally won for Outstanding Restaurateur. Co-founders of Boka Restaurant Group, their food empire in Chicago includes Boka, Girl and the Goat, GT Fish & Oyster, Momotaro, and 15 other restaurants.
Best Chef in the Great Lakes region went to wife and husband Beverly Kim and Johnny Clark, for their Korean restaurant Parachute in Avondale.
Pacific Standard Time, a River North restaurant designed by Parts and Labor Design, took home the Outstanding Restaurant Design award in the 76 seats and over category.
Pastry chef Greg Wade took home the medallion for Outstanding Baker, for his work at Publican Quality Bread, after two previous nominations.