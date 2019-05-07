



K-pop, South Korea’s supercharged version of American boy band music, will sweep Chicago this weekend when BTS performs two shows at Soldier Field.

The seven-member supergroup–also known as Bangtan Boys– launched its ‘Love Yourself: Speak Yourself’ tour at Pasadena’s Rose Bowl stadium last weekend.

The group will perform in Chicago May 11 and 12 as part of an eight-stadium tour planned for this year.

Chicago is one of the three U.S. cities BTS is stopping in for its 2019 American tour. The group will play at New Jersey’s Met Life stadium next weekend before departing for Brazil and then heading to the U.K., eastern Europe and finally Japan.

BTS was in Chicago last year when the band performed at the United Center.

The lowest ticket prices for Saturday’s show at Soldier Field were $72 each on Ticketmaster as of Tuesday afternoon.

The k-pop phenomenon started in Asia in the 1990’s and has since caught on in the U.S.

BTS is capitalizing on its American fanbase with its six U.S. shows and pop-up merchandise stores, like one that opened Tuesday in the Loop at 114 N. State Street.

2019 #BTS WORLD TOUR POP-UP STORE @ CHICAGO 📍114 S. State ST 🗓May 7th – 13rd ⏰ 10:00-20:00(CST)

✔ Check Out New Merch : Chicago Signature T-shirts at #BTS_POPUP pic.twitter.com/38cqE0Cxue — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) May 6, 2019

The Chicago BTS pop-up store is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. through May 13.

BTS’ Rose Bowl concert in LA attracted more than 120,000 fans during the two-day run. Now the band is heading to Chicago. @BTS_twt pic.twitter.com/aZA2EjTJt9 — Kpop Herald (@Kpop_Herald) May 7, 2019

