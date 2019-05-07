CHICAGO (CBS)--A student at Maine South High School in Park Ridge has been arrested after allegedly making a threat against the school, police said.
The 18-year-old student, Saul Merino of Norridge, allegedly posted a photo on Snapchat of someone holding a rifle.
The photo’s caption read, “No one come to school tomorrow,” according to police.
A Maine South student saw the photo and told his parents, who then called police.
An investigation determined the photo was a prank, but that it had indeed been posted by Merino, police said.
Merino was charged with felony disorderly conduct.