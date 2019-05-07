CHICAGO (CBS)– Repairs and inspections on a railroad bridge shut down part of 87th Street for more than 14 hours on the city’s South Side Tuesday after part of the bridge collapsed onto the street.

Workers alongside the tracks were trying to fix the damage throughout the afternoon. Norfolk Southern, who owns the railroad, said they were still trying to figure out what caused the partial collapse.

A pile of concrete and metal fell onto 87th St. around 3 a.m. near S. Anthony Ave.

No one was injured by the partial collapse.

By 4 a.m., Norfolk Southern said, railroad operations resumed overhead. The company said, despite their work throughout the day Tuesday, the bridge is structurally sound.

That’s not enough to gain Ninah Moore’s trust. She is a resident who said she has worried about that bridge and others in the neighborhood for years.

“I was definitely not surprised,” she said. “It was just a matter of time, honestly.”

CBS 2 found damaged concrete under the same rail road over 89th St., 86th St., and 85th. Above 83rd, metal appears to have been damaged by a truck too big to pass.

Norfolk Southern said they inspect all of their railroad bridges at least once a year.

CBS 2 asked whether the other bridges near the 87th Street incident are safe or will be inspected in the wake of the partial collapse, and we are waiting to hear back.

City and state officials said Norfolk Southern is responsible not just for inspections, but also for maintaining the bridges.

The company said they last inspected the bridge above 87th Street in December of 2018 and found it to be safe.

The Illinois Commerce Commission said they are also investigating the cause. The state agency said they have not received any recent complaints on the structure.