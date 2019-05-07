CHICAGO (CBS)–Chicago police said a string of garage burglaries have been reported in the Albany Park neighborhood.
Between April 15 and May 4, four garages have been burglarized, police said.
In all the incidents, the garages were broken into through the side doors.
The burglaries occurred on the following dates in the following locations:
- The 4300 block of North Springfield Avenue April 15
- The 4200 block of North Central Park Avenue on April 17
- The 4400 block of North Monticello Avenue on May 2
- The 4700 block of North Hamlin Avenue on May 4
Anyone with information is asked to call Area North Detectives at 312-744-8263.