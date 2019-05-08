



Cubs infielder Addison Russell is returning to the field tonight following a 40-game suspension for violating Major League Baseball’s domestic violence policy, the Cubs confirmed Wednesday.

The Cubs said Wednesday during a press conference Russell will start tonight’s game against the Marlins at second base.

Another surprise announcement was revealed Wednesday in the locker room when the Cubs said Ben Zobrist was granted a leave of absence for “personal reasons.”

The #Cubs today announced the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/4MAHuJNFVE — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 8, 2019

Of greater concern than Addison's arrival is the sudden departure of @benzobrist18 for undisclosed personal reasons (leave of absence). Jason Heyward: "It's a long list of things you're gonna miss when Ben Zobrist is not around." #Cubs — Ryan Baker (@RyanBakerMedia) May 8, 2019

Accused of domestic abuse by his ex-wife, Russell in February called his “past behaviors wrong and acceptable.”

Addison Russell is starting at 2nd base tonight. @cbschicago — Megan Mawicke (@MeganMawicke) May 8, 2019

“I just want to own that what I did was wrong, and inexcusable, and I’m sorry; sorry for the pain and hurt that I put Melisa through.”

In December 2018, after their divorce, Russell’s ex-wife, Melisa Reidy said Russell had kicked down a bedroom door, ripped their infant son from her arms, grabbed her by the shirt and threw her across the room.

The Cubs reacted with the 40-game suspension.

Last week Russell, 25, said he was focused on “trying to become a better person.”

During the suspension, Russell had been working out in Arizona, playing in extended spring training games and meeting with a counselor twice-a-week before joining Triple-A Iowa.

Russell was once considered one of baseball’s top young infielders. He helped the Cubs win the World Series three years ago, batting .238 with 21 homers and 95 RBIs in 151 games as the team snapped a 108-year championship drought.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.