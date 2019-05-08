CHICAGO (CBS) — A second man has been charged with murder in the fatal shooting of a mother who was shopping with her children in a Gage Park cell phone store last month.

Police said 24-year-old Marco Zabala provided the gun 23-year-old Bryant Mitchell used in the April 26 shooting at the Metro PCS store at 59th and Kedzie. Candice Dickerson, 26, was killed when she was shot in the head.

Zabala was charged Tuesday with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was due to appear in bond court on Wednesday.

Mitchell also was charged with one count of first-degree murder and three counts of attempted murder. He was ordered held without bail on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said Mitchell and Zabala were targeting rival gang members when Mitchell began shooting on the corner of 59th and Kedzie. Investigators said surveillance video caught Mitchell pointing a gun and firing four shots.

Dickerson was hit by a stray bullet that went through the window of the cell phone store. She was with two of her three sons at the time, buying one of them a cell phone as a reward for good grades.

Her younger sister said the mother of three was planning to move away from Chicago, and had just gotten approved for a new apartment.

A pharmacy technician at Norwegian American Hospital, she was honored by colleagues who paid tribute to her Tuesday by placing a plaque inside the hospital in her honor.

An ambulance was also hit by a stray bullet in the shooting, according to police.

The two paramedics in the ambulance were not on a run and they were not injured, according to the Chicago Fire Department. The paramedics tried to save Dickerson, and called another ambulance for assistance.