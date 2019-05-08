CHICAGO (CBS) — A suspected serial thief was captured on the very camera he tried to destroy.
Surveillance footage captures what appears to be a bucket dropping to the ground. Then a man with a crowbar in hand jumps over the wall.
He takes off his backpack. He removes a power tool. It appears to be a grinder, used to cut metal. He looks for an outlet, then, plugs it in.
He moves a box on the ground, that was next to what appears to be a safe. Then he looks up. He soon realizes his actions, are being caught on camera.
That’s when he takes out the crowbar, and starts beating the camera lens with it, allowing us, to get a much closer look, at his face.
Gary police say the man hit at least three Dollar Tree locations between May 3 and 4 — in Lansing, on Grant Street in Gary and on Broadway in Merrillville.
Police say it appears the man has knowledge of the Dollar Tree Store layout. What he has been taken during the burglaries, hasn’t been disclosed.