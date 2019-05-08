CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago police officer has been arrested on charges he “made inappropriate physical contact” with three women while on duty; hugging two of them and putting his hand in another woman’s pockets without their consent, while flirting with them during three separate encounters in 2017 and 2018.

Officer Corey Deanes, 47, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery, two misdemeanor counts of battery, and three felony counts of official misconduct. His bond was set at $200,000 on Wednesday.

Police said, while on duty between Aug. 28, 2017, and July 13, 2018, Deanes “made inappropiate physical contact with three women on three separate occasions without their consent.”

All three women identified Deanes as their attacker, and he was arrested on Tuesday.

According to court documents, in the first incident on Aug. 28, 2017, Deanes pulled over a 23-year-old woman — identified only as T.G. — a short time after she left work at a Lincoln Park restaurant at 11:30 p.m., and told her she’d made an illegal turn. As she was getting her license and proof of insurance from her glove box, the officer “commented on T.G.’s physique.”

After taking her documents, Deanes allegedly went back to his squad car, pulled up alongside the woman, and told her to follow her to a secluded and poorly lit location on Canon Drive near Diversey Harbor. Once there, he orderd the woman to get out of her car, and asked for her phone number. When she resisted, he threatened to write her a ticket, so she wrote her name and number on his note pad. Deanes then opened up his arms and hugged her, as she tried to push him away, and then he touched her buttocks.

Deanes allegedly laughed as the woman shoved him off her, and shook her hand before returning to his vehicle and driving away. The woman called 911 after she got home, and went to a police station the next day with her father to file a report.

In the second incident, around 3 a.m. on July 1, 2018, Deanes responded to a 911 call from a 29-year-old woman — identified only as M.L. — who had seen a homeless person sitting on her doorstep. When Deanes arrived at her home, he complimented her outfit and physique, “taking hold of her wrist and extending her arm so that the outer layer she was wearing exposed her wrist, shorts and tank top underneath.”

The woman said Deanes’ behavior was “flirtatious, sexualized and inappropriate,” according to court documents. When she told the officer she was out so late because she had been working, and mentioned her rent money, he allegedly put his finger in the right pocket of her shorts and pulled it open, and tugged on the rear pocket of her shorts to search for the money.

M.L. allegedly tried to get away from Deanes by saying goodnight and buzzing herself into her building, but he followed her inside, and asked her which apartment was hers. Fearing for her safety, she told him she lived on the second floor, even though she lived on a different floor.

Three days later, the woman filed a complaint with the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, which referred the matter to the CPD Internal Affairs division.

In the most recent incident on July 13, 2018, a 22-year-old woman — identified only as O.M. — was walking home alone in Lincoln Park around 12:15 a.m., when Deanes pulled up behind her as she was unlocking her door, and called her a “pretty little thing.” He then got out of his squad car, grabbed her, hugged her, and asked her out on a date.

Deanes then asked for her phone number, according to court documents. She gave it to him, but started backing away, and he asked her if she was scared. She laughed and said she was going inside, and Deanes got back in his squad car. The woman immediately got a phone call from an unknown phone number.

“O.M. felt Defendant’s behavior was inappropriate and made her feel unsafe, so she called the police to report Defendant’s actions,” court documents state.

Deanes joined the force in August 2005, and is assigned to the Town Hall District, but was relieved of his police powers on July 24, 2018 as a result of the investigation.

According to the Citizens Police Data Project, a database of police misconduct reports, Deanes faced five allegations of misconduct between 2007 and 2011; including allegations of violating inventory procedures, excessive force, false arrest, neglect of duty, and failure to provide service. The neglect of duty allegation was the only complaint that was sustained, and he was suspended for three days as a result.

He also has been involved in eight use of force reports during his career, and been awarded 32 honorable mentions and nine other commendations.