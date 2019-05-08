CHICAGO (CBS) — The Cubs are investigating after a fan apparently flashed a racist hand gesture on TV during Tuesday nights game against the Marlins.

The team apologized for the incident a few hours after Tuesday’s game ended at Wrigley Field.

Cubs president of business operations Crane Kenney said the team is investigating the incident, which happened as NBC Sports Chicago reporter Doug Glanville, who is black, was on the air during the third inning of the Cubs’ 5-2 win over the Marlins.

The gesture is commonly used by white supremacists.

“An individual seated behind Mr. Glanville used what appears to be an offensive hand gesture that is associated with racism,” Kenney said in a statement. “Such ignorant and repulsive behavior is not tolerated at Wrigley Field. We are reviewing the incident thoroughly because no one should be subjected to this type of offensive behavior.”

The Cubs said if fans see any derogatory behavior at Wrigley Field, they should report it to ballpark staff.

“We’re actively trying to find out the circumstances of how this person got into the seat and who they are, and that’s important. As we suggested in our statement last night, this type of behavior is reprehensible, it’s ignorant, and it’s not welcome at our ballpark,” Cubs spokesman Julian Green said.

The Cubs said any fan who does something like this during a game will be removed and permanently banned from Wrigley Field.