CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston police said Wednesday afternoon they have two persons of interest in custody after they were searching for occupants of a silver Jeep that was seen fleeing an area where shots were fired.
The area is secure with two persons of interest in custody. EPD is not looking for additional offenders at this time. Police presence will be decreasing. Officer and Detectives will be in the area of Lincoln and Sherman continuing the investigation. pic.twitter.com/3aYbBzNOQS
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) May 8, 2019
Police said they are not looking for additional offenders and that police presence will decrease.
Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Evanston Police Department tweeted that they were in the area of Sherman and Lincoln looking for occupants who fled in the Jeep. The vehicle crashed at Sherman and Lincoln.
RECAP. EPD investigates shots fired 2100 Dewey. Silver Jeep flees from police. Jeep crashed at Sherman and Lincoln. EPD looking for suspects. Use caution in area of Sherman and Lincoln. Does not involve NU. No victims located or injuries at this time. @thedailynu @EvanstonNow
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) May 8, 2019
Police said the original incident occurred in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue and that it did not involve nearby Northwestern University.
This incident does not originate from or involve Northwestern University. Original incident was in the area of 2100 Darrow.
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) May 8, 2019
Orrington Elementary School, which is located about half a mile away from the area police were searching, was briefly put on lockdown as a precaution.
Lockdown at Orrington School has been lifted. No other schools have been placed on lockdown.
— Evanston, IL Police (@EvanstonPD) May 8, 2019
Evanston Township High School is located less than a mile away from the original incident.