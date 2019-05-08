  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS 2 News at 6:00PM
    6:30 PMEntertainment Tonight
    7:00 PMSurvivor
    8:00 PMThe Amazing Race
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Evanston, Evanston Police, Evanston Township High School, Orrington Elementary School, shooting
(Credit: Evanston Police Department)


CHICAGO (CBS) — Evanston police said Wednesday afternoon they have two persons of interest in custody after they were searching for occupants of a silver Jeep that was seen fleeing an area where shots were fired.

Police said they are not looking for additional offenders and that police presence will decrease.

Shortly after 3:30 p.m., the Evanston Police Department tweeted that they were in the area of Sherman and Lincoln looking for occupants who fled in the Jeep. The vehicle crashed at Sherman and Lincoln.

Police said the original incident occurred in the 2100 block of Darrow Avenue and that it did not involve nearby Northwestern University.

Orrington Elementary School, which is located about half a mile away from the area police were searching, was briefly put on lockdown as a precaution.

Evanston Township High School is located less than a mile away from the original incident.