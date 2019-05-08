



The fourth victim in the explosion that destroyed the AB Specialty Silicones plant in Waukegan last Friday has been identified by the company as 24-year-old Daniel Nicklas of Beach Park, Illinois.

Nicklas had been with the company for eight months.

His remains were found late Tuesday night, according to the company. |

The three other victims are Byron Biehn, 53, of Union Grove, Wisonsin; Jeff Cummings, 57, of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and Allen Stevens, 29, of Paddock Lake, Wisconsin.

Biehn was a second shift production supervisor who had been on the job nine years and was an owner of the company.

Cummings was a third shift production supervisor and had been with the company seven years.

Stevens was also an owner of the company and a second shift chemical operator.

Investigators are still trying to find the cause of the explosion.

On Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. the company will host a memorial service for employees, families and friends at the site of the Waukegan facility.

General Manager Mac Penman of AB Specialty Silicones released a statement, which reads in part:

“When we gathered as a work family earlier this week, we shared stories of our colleagues. We also talked with each other about what the future holds, and have resolved to re-open AB Specialty Silicones. It will be hard work, but if it is possible to re-create the type of place Byron, Jeff, Allen, and Daniel would be proud of, it is a challenge we would all accept. Regarding business operations, our plant will remain closed through the week. We plan to reopen on Monday, May 13, but will be closed periodically for employees to attend funeral services over the course of the next week. We will continue to provide information on times and locations of these services when we receive them.”

The company said the plant will remain closed through the week and reopen next Monday.