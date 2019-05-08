Batter & Berries. | Photo: Bridgette D./Yelp

When it comes to honoring mothers — of all kinds — there’s no room for half-measures. Still looking for ways to celebrate on May 12? We’ve got you covered.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top mom-approved outings around town, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of Chicago’s best options.

With midday food and drinks galore, there’s a reason brunch is a favorite Mother’s Day tradition. Here are Chicago’s best breakfast and brunch options by the numbers.

1. Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club

Photo: Christopher V./Yelp

Topping the list is Bryn Mawr Breakfast Club. Located at 3348 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. (between Kimball and Christiana avenues) in North Park, the breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated breakfast and brunch restaurant in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 752 reviews on Yelp.

2. Batter & Berries

Photo: Monica C./Yelp

Next up is Lincoln Park’s Batter & Berries, situated at 2748 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Kenmore Avenue and Diversey Parkway). With four stars out of 2,339 reviews on Yelp, the breakfast and brunch spot has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Breakfast House

Photo: Breakfast House/Yelp

West Town’s Breakfast House, located at 1800 W. Grand Ave. (between Wolcott Avenue and Wood Street), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the breakfast and brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 374 reviews.

After brunch, why not treat mom to a top-rated art gallery?

1. Rotofugi

Photo: Ruth W./Yelp

Topping the list is Rotofugi. Located at 2780 N. Lincoln Ave. (between Kenmore Avenue and Diversey Pky) in Lincoln Park, the toy store and art gallery is the highest rated art gallery in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 204 reviews on Yelp.

2. Museum Of Contemporary Art

Photo: Valentina S./Yelp

Next up is Streeterville’s Museum of Contemporary Art, situated at 220 E. Chicago Ave. (between Michigan Avenue and Fairbanks Court). With four stars out of 503 reviews on Yelp, the art gallery and art museum has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Prints Unlimited Galleries

Photo: Mojo M./Yelp

Sheffield Neighbors’s Prints Unlimited Galleries, located at 1461 W. Fullerton Ave. (between Greenview and Janssen avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the art gallery and framing spot five stars out of 52 reviews.

To top off a lovely Mother’s Day, look no further than the best wine bars in town. Whether it’s red, white or rosé you’re after, these top spots are sure to deliver the goods.

1. J9 Wine Bar

Photo: Whitney B./Yelp

Topping the list is J9 Wine Bar. Located at 1961 N. Halsted St. (between Armitage Avenue and Wisconsin Street), the wine bar is the highest rated wine bar in Chicago, boasting 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp.

2. Webster’s Wine Bar

Photo: Bhargava K./Yelp

Next up is Logan Square’s Webster’s Wine Bar, situated at 2601 N. Milwaukee Ave. (between Logan Boulevard and Kedzie Avenue). With four stars out of 95 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Quartino Ristorante

Photo: Pauline P./Yelp

The Near North’s Quartino Ristorante, located at 626 N. State St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and Italian spot four stars out of 4,393 reviews.