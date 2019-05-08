CHICAGO (CBS) — A Cook County judge has agreed to unseal R. Kelly’s divorce case from now on, including child support issues, on the same day another judge vacated a default judgment against the singer in a separate sexual abuse lawsuit.

Records in Kelly’s divorce case have been sealed for more than a decade, meaning only Kelly, his ex-wife, and their attorneys were allowed into hearings; but Domestic Relations Judge Lori Rosen ruled Wednesday the whole case would be unsealed moving forward. Past documents from the case will be unsealed in 21 days, but attorneys will have the opportunity to argue some documents dating back to 2006 should remain sealed, or be redacted to remove certain private information.

Later, at a hearing on child support payments, Kelly handed over a check for $62,499 in child support he owed his ex-wife, Andrea Lee Kelly.

“This is a victory for my children.” R. Kelly’s ex-wife speaks after domestic relations court hearing. The singer handed over a $62,499 check for owed child support. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/LNyANq0U75 — Megan Hickey (@MeganHickeyTV) May 8, 2019

Earlier this year, Kelly spent three nights in jail, after he failed to pay more than $161,000 in overdue child support. He was released after friends and family paid the money for him.

Under terms of his 2009 divorce, Kelly had been ordered to pay more than $20,000 a month in child support, but stopped making the required payments in last year. He has been seeking to have those payments reduced, because he is not working. However, a judge has refused so far to modify his payments, according to Kelly’s attorneys.

Meantime, another Cook County judge has vacated a default judgement against Kelly in a sexual abuse lawsuit filed against him by one of the four people Kelly is accused of assaulting in a separate criminal case. The woman’s lawsuit was filed in February, and Kelly failed to appear for hearings in the case, prompting Judge Moira Johnson to enter the default judgment last month.

Kelly’s attorneys later argued he failed to respond to the lawsuit because he was served a summons while in jail, and he didn’t understand it because he is illiterate. Johnson vacated her default judgment ruling on Wednesday, allowing the lawsuit to proceed to trial.

The woman, who says she was 16 when the abuse happened, filed the lawsuit for at least $50,000 in damages. She says she was 16 when R. Kelly saw her walking down the street and pulled his car over to speak with her on May 26, 1998. An R. Kelly associate then met with the girl’s family, and since the girl was “star struck,” she agreed to meet the singer.

The lawsuit states R. Kelly engaged in sexual intercourse and oral sex with the minor and that Kelly acknowledged the behavior was inappropriate.

The next hearing on the civil lawsuit has been scheduled for June 19.