CHICAGO (CBS) — Days after being banned from Facebook Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan is fighting back with some help from Father Michael Pfleger.

During a speech Thursday night at St. Sabina, he asked everyone to stream it live on social media.

Pfleger welcomed a packed church before introducing his invited guest.

“This is the same Facebook that has been live streaming shootings, attempted rapes, white supremacists, racial name calling and countless other violent and racist acts.

Pfleger said he extended his pulpit to the controversial Nation of Islam leader on principle.

“It is dangerous to me when we begin to stop free speech and seek to silence prophetic voices,’ Pfleger said.

People who label Minister Farrakhan a hater have spent the past week spewing Hate ar me and St. Sabina….but i will continue to love, fight for justice and stand with my Brother — Fr. Michael Pfleger (@MichaelPfleger) May 10, 2019

Farrakhan supporters were asked to Facebook live the minister’s comments, which dozens did.

Farrakhan was just one of several people banned from the social media site. Facebook officials called them dangerous.

Farrakhan has been criticized for his anti-Semitic rhetoric in the past.

Thursday he talked of censorship after bringing up the U.S. Constitution and alluding to free speech.

“You’ll find that there’s not another human being on this earth that speaks like Farrakhan, that challenges like Farrakhan, that has the wisdom of Farrakhan,” Farrakhan said.

“In my personal opinion, I’ve never heard him say anything that was hateful. He may say things to rebut issues and comments of others,” said one attendee.

Some supporters say concerns about free speech are why they attended.

But at a news conference at the Illinois Holocaust Museum, officials there expressed concerns about giving Farrakhan the pulpit.

“We hope that the platform tonight will be focused in a positive way on our common humanity and the power of words for good,” the speaker at that event said.

Facebook did not respond to requests for comment Thursday.

The Archdiocese of Chicago released the following statement regarding Farrakhan’s appearance at the church: