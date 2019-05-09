CHICAGO (CBS) — Charisma Atwood, 13, has been reported missing from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.
She is missing from the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive and was last seen wearing an olive colored jacket, a yellow polo shirt, tan khakis and black shoes. She may also be wearing a headband.
She is known to frequent the area of 80th Street and Exchange Avenue and the Parkway Garden Apartments near 64th and Martin Luther King Drive.
She is described as 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.