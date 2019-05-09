  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMCBS 2 News at 5:00PM
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago, Chicago Police, CPD, Greater Grand Crossing, Missing Person

CHICAGO (CBS) — Charisma Atwood, 13, has been reported missing from the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, Chicago police said.

(Credit: CPD)

She is missing from the 6500 block of South Martin Luther King Drive and was last seen wearing an olive colored jacket, a yellow polo shirt, tan khakis and black shoes. She may also be wearing a headband.

She is known to frequent the area of 80th Street and Exchange Avenue and the Parkway Garden Apartments near 64th and Martin Luther King Drive.

She is described as 5 feet 6 inches, weighing 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.