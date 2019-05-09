CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a missing elderly woman woh was last seen Wednesday around 3 p.m.
Christine Polzin, 71, is missing from the 5400 block of South Melvina Ave. in Garfield Ridge.
Polzin is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds. She has gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing beige glasses, a beige coat, blank pants and colorful beaded jewelry.
Polzin also limps on her right leg.
If you have any information on her location you are asked to call 911 or the Area Central Detective Division Special Victims Unit at (312)747-8380.