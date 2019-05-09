CHICAGO (CBS) — Yette Diaz, 11, has been reported missing from the Lawndale neighborhood, Chicago police said.
She is missing from her home in the 4900 block of West Lexington Street.
She was last seen Wednesday in the 5200 block of West Congress Parkway in the South Austin neighborhood wearing a black hoodie, dark pants and carrying a blue book bag.
She is described as 5 feet tall, weighing 152 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North SVU at 312-744-8266.