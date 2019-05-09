CHICAGO (CBS) — Police are searching for 15-year-old Martice L. Fuller, who they say is a person of interest in the shooting death of a 16-year-old girl in Kenosha Thursday afternoon.
Police say Kaylie Juga and her mother, 39, were shot in a home in the 10900 block of 66 Street in Kenosha around 3 p.m.
Kaylie died on scene and her mother was taken to a local hospital where she is in serious condition, police say.
Police say Fuller had a relationship with Kayle and fled the scene of the shooting. His location is not known.
Fuller may be armed with a firearm and is considered dangerous, according to police. Do not attempt to confront him.
Fuller is about 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Fuller was enrolled as an eSchool student in KUSD and was previously a student at Bradford and Indian Trails High Schools, according to police.
If seen, police say call 911 or the Kenosha Dispatch Center at (262)656-1234.
Police are interviewing family, including Kaylie’s mother.