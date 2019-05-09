CHICAGO (CBS) — Three overdoses left two people dead in less than 24 hours in Portage, Indiana.
Police believe the overdoses were all heroin-related. Residue from one scene tested positive for fentanyl, which is commonly mixed with heroin, but is 50 times stronger.
“We believe there is a lethal batch of heroin out there laced with fentanyl. This is not a Portage problem, but a regional issue that we all have been fighting for some time,” Portage police said in a Facebook post. “We know that addiction is a struggle to say the least and many families have experienced the pain it causes. We value lives and do not want to see anyone die from this.”
Last month, at least 20 people overdosed on heroin on Chicago’s West Side. Three of those people died.
If you or anyone you know is struggling with addiction, you can call the Illinois Helpline at 833-2FINDHELP, or the Indiana Addiction hotline at 800-662-HELP