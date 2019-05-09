  • CBS 2On Air

Calumet Heights, Chicago, Popeye's Chicken, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically wounded in a shooting inside a Popeye’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, after police said he tried to hit the shooter with a chair.

Police said a 42-year-old man was caught on video as he approached another person who was eating inside the Popeye’s at 87th and Stony Island around 5:15 p.m.

The two got into an argument, when the 42-year-old man picked up a metal chair, and tried to hit the other person with it.

Police said the other person pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the chest.

The shooter was taken into custody at the scene. Area South detectives were investigating.