CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was critically wounded in a shooting inside a Popeye’s restaurant Wednesday afternoon in the Calumet Heights neighborhood, after police said he tried to hit the shooter with a chair.
Police said a 42-year-old man was caught on video as he approached another person who was eating inside the Popeye’s at 87th and Stony Island around 5:15 p.m.
The two got into an argument, when the 42-year-old man picked up a metal chair, and tried to hit the other person with it.
Police said the other person pulled out a handgun and shot the man in the chest.
The shooter was taken into custody at the scene. Area South detectives were investigating.