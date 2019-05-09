CHICAGO (CBS) — At least three south suburban women say they went on a website looking for babysitting jobs and wound up having to fend off unwanted advances from a man who goes by Kevin.

19-year-old Kylee Underwood said she paid $25 dollars for a premium account on care.com, a website that connects prospective tutors, pet sitters, senior care workers and baby sitters with clients.

“I work with kids every day,” Underwood said.

A man who called himself “Kevin S” messaged her on the app and gave his number, saying he needed a sitter for his baby nephew.

They agreed to meet for an interview Tuesday at an Orland Park Starbucks. The interview went fine and Kevin S seemed normal, until he texted her more than hour later with another offer.

“I do some business on the side. It’s related to adult modeling,” the message said. “Not sure if that’s something you would be interested in, but the pay is super excellent.”

“Kevin S” went on to say the photos would only be seen in China, not the U.S.

“I don’t think there was a babysitting job,” Underwood said. “Like, ever.”

She blocked the number and Underwood’s mom posted screenshots of the messages to Facebook.

Two other south suburban women responded with screenshots of their own, saying they also recently met a Kevin on care.com with the same number and, after a babysitting interview, he texted the women asking them out and saying he could help them out financially.

He told one woman he wasn’t looking for a relationship but “something that benefits us both for the summer.” The 18-year-old woman said “Kevin” also mentioned the adult modeling business to her. Her mother asked us not to share her name.

Kylee’s mother, Linda Underwood, said she told police about the incident Tuesday.

“They (care.com) need to do better background checks on both the applicants and the people that are researching to fill positions,” Linda said.

CBS 2 called and texted the man known as Kevin S, and has not heard back.

Care.com sent CBS 2 the following statement:

“The safety of our community is of paramount importance to us and incidents of this nature are alarming. We are thankful the matter did not escalate and applaud these young women and their mothers for being vigilant and for following the safety steps we recommend when seeking employment. They did report these incidents to us and we promptly closed the account of the individual in question and took steps to prevent his re-enrollment.”