CHICAGO (CBS) — The parents of 5-year-old A.J. Freund were due back in court on Friday, after they were formally indicted on charges of murder, aggravated battery, and concealing a homicide.
Andrew Freund Sr. and JoAnn Cunningham were scheduled to be arraigned on dozens of charges.
Meantime, Freund Sr.’s defense attorney reportedly is seeking a psychological evaluation for A.J.’s father, citing concerns about Freund Sr.’s ability to assist in his defense. The defense also is seeking a gag order barring any further statements on the case outside of court.
Cunningham and Freund Sr. are accused of killing A.J. more than a week before his body was found on April 24.
Police and prosecutors have said A.J.’s parents forced him into a cold shower as punishment for soiling his clothes, and severely beat on April 15. His father later found him dead in his bed at their home in Crystal Lake, and buried him in a shallow grave. A.J.’s parents falsely reported him missing three days later.
Police found A.J.’s body wrapped in plastic in a shallow grave in Woodstock on April 24, and charged both of his parents with murder.