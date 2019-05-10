  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00AM
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Argyle, Chicago, Crime, CTA, Local TV, Red Line, shooting

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shooting two men on a CTA platform at the Argyle stop on the Red Line earlier this week.

A 34-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were wounded in the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.

Police released surveillance images of two suspects in the shooting on Wednesday, and arrested two people on Thursday.

Friday morning, police said a 14-year-old boy had been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. The second person was released without charges.

The teen was due to appear in Juvenile Court on Friday.