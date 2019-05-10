CHICAGO (CBS) — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with shooting two men on a CTA platform at the Argyle stop on the Red Line earlier this week.
A 34-year-old man and a 44-year-old man were wounded in the shooting shortly after 4 p.m. Monday.
Police released surveillance images of two suspects in the shooting on Wednesday, and arrested two people on Thursday.
Friday morning, police said a 14-year-old boy had been charged with attempted murder and aggravated battery. The second person was released without charges.
The teen was due to appear in Juvenile Court on Friday.