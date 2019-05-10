CHICAGO (CBS) — Dozens of Chicago police officers are on their way to Washington to support the families of four fallen comrades, who will be honored during National Police Week in D.C.
A motorcade left Chicago Police Headquarters on Friday morning, headed to the nation’s capital, accompanying the families of four officers who died in the line of duty last year: Cmdr. Paul Bauer, and officers Samuel Jimenez, Eduardo Marmolejo, and Conrad Gary.
“We all have an important job to do while in Washington, D.C. We will be there to remember these officers for their dedication. We will be there to remind the wives and children of these men that the individuals we lost will never be forgotten,” Police Supt. Eddie Johnson said.
Bauer was shot and killed in a struggle with a suspect in a stairwell outside the Thompson Center in February 2018.
Jimenez was shot and killed in a confrontation with a gunman at Mercy Hospital and Medical Center in November.
Mamolejo and Gary were struck and killed by a train while searching for a suspect on Metra tracks in December.
“I promise you all that we’re doing everything we can to take great care of your families and your children, just like you took great care of this city,” Johnson said.
The Chicago Police Department has created a video tribute to fallen officers for National Police Week, a five-day event in Washington.
Each day in D.C., the families of the fallen Chicago officers will travel in police vehicles, with a full police escort.
More than 200 officers volunteered to travel to the nation’s capital at their own expense to support the families.