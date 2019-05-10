CHICAGO (CBS) — The lives of four men killed a week ago in a deadly plant explosion will be honored Friday morning.
AB Specialty Silicones is hosting a memorial at the Waukegan facility. The company says the four men weren’t only employees; they were family.
Byron Biehn was a second shift production supervisor for nine years. The 53-year-old was an owner of the company.
Jeff Cumming, 57, was a third shift production supervisor with the company for seven years.
Daniel Nicklas was a quality control chemist. The 24-year-old had been on the job for only eight months.
Allen Stevens, 29, was also a part-owner of the company who worked on the second shift as a chemical operator.
Fire investigators say they believe last Friday’s blast was a result of an accident in factory processes. The business is expected to reopen next Monday.