CHICAGO (CBS) — An 87-year-old Morton Grove man was reported missing Friday, police said.

(Credit: Morton Grove Police Department)

Panagiotis Gianaris was supposed to visit his son in Park Ridge Friday morning but did not arrive. His family has not heard from him since 7:30 a.m.

Morton Grove police said several police departments have checked the usual areas Gianaris frequents but have not located him.

He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 195 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black polo shirt with “Anna’s Market” written on the front, khaki pants and glasses. He uses a cane and may have memory lapses.

His car is a black 2005 Cadillac CTS with Illinois license plate 7834934.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Morton Grove Police Department at 847-470-5200.