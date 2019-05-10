CHICAGO (CBS) — An 87-year-old Morton Grove man was reported missing Friday, police said.
Panagiotis Gianaris was supposed to visit his son in Park Ridge Friday morning but did not arrive. His family has not heard from him since 7:30 a.m.
Morton Grove police said several police departments have checked the usual areas Gianaris frequents but have not located him.
He is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 195 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray jacket, black polo shirt with “Anna’s Market” written on the front, khaki pants and glasses. He uses a cane and may have memory lapses.
His car is a black 2005 Cadillac CTS with Illinois license plate 7834934.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Morton Grove Police Department at 847-470-5200.