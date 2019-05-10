CHICAGO (CBS) — Ever sent a text message that didn’t go through right away because of spotty service? All the time, right? Glen Kraft learned that lesson the hard way.

Staying home from work can be fun, but Kraft’s down time is really down time.

“It’s really stressful,” he said.

The truck driver from Nestle hauls a huge load every day from East Dundee to Appleton, Wisc., and back.

“It’s peaceful. You’re in the truck by yourself,” he said.

Nestle recently recognized Kraft for pointing out a safety issue, but he later was suspended for violating a major company rule.

“He goes, ‘you were texting and driving.’ I said I wasn’t texting and driving. When I sent that text out, I was sitting on the shoulder,” Kraft said.

His driving log showed he was on the road at the time his boss received a text from him, but Kraft contended he pressed the send button while his truck was stopped, and the picture message must not have gone through until several minutes later.

“When I started driving, I heard it go … voop, and then I started thinking what’s going to happen?” Kraft said.

It might sound like a convenient excuse, but a Boost Mobile map shows service is spotty in the location where Kraft had pulled over.

While a CBS 2 photographer was filming there, he used his work phone to text a picture to his personal phone. That message didn’t come through for nine minutes.

“They say the signal could loop for 10 to 15, 20 minutes before it catches a signal, and that apparently is going to be the time it stamps on the sent text,” Kraft said.

That’s the explanation Apple support gave both Kraft and CBS 2.

Nevertheless, a representative for Nestle said “any corrective actions are taken only after a thorough and complete investigation.

“I don’t know how you could be fired for a bad signal, or suspended,” Kraft said. “Why would I text and drive and text it to my boss?”

Nestle wouldn’t comment on any individual employee’s case.

Kraft said he would love to continue working for the company, and is in limbo waiting for a call from human resources.