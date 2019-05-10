(CBS13/CBS Local) – Emma and Liam, once again, rule the US as the most popular baby names in 2018.
The Social Security Administration released their list of top baby names in 2018 on Friday. Emma topped the list for the fifth year in a row for girls, while Liam was the most popular name for boys for the second year straight.
Some longtime names fell out of the top 10 last year, Jacob for boys and Abigail for girls.
Other noteworthy trends include: Lucas cracked the top 10 for boys for the first time, and Harper has gotten popular again for girls.
Here’s the top 10 for boys and girls:
Boys:
- Liam
- Noah
- William
- James
- Oliver
- Benjamin
- Elijah
- Lucas
- Mason
- Logan
Girls:
- Emma
- Olivia
- Ava
- Isabella
- Sophia
- Charlotte
- Mia
- Amelia
- Harper
- Evelyn
Track how popular your name is, if it’s not on this list, on the Social Security Administration’s website.