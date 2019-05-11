CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures will remain in the 50s with scattered rain showers for Mother’s Day weekend, but a warm-up is on the way.
According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, Saturday will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. Chicago areas could see possible rain showers throughout the day.
Mother’s Day on Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures also in the mid 50s and increased wind speeds.
Chicago-area temperatures are expected to rise for the rest of the week starting in the upper 50s Monday and moving to the upper 60s through Friday.