  • CBS 2On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    09:30 AMHope in the Wild
    10:00 AMTails of Valor
    10:30 AMThe Inspectors
    11:00 AMLucky Dog
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Mother's Day, Mother's Day weather, Mother's Day weekend, rain Chicago weather, Weather Watch, Weekend Weather

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures will remain in the 50s with scattered rain showers for Mother’s Day weekend, but a warm-up is on the way.

According to CBS 2 meteorologist Ed Curran, Saturday will be cloudy with temperatures in the mid 50s. Chicago areas could see possible rain showers throughout the day.

Mother’s Day on Sunday will be mostly cloudy with temperatures also in the mid 50s and increased wind speeds.

 

Chicago-area temperatures are expected to rise for the rest of the week starting in the upper 50s Monday and moving to the upper 60s through Friday.