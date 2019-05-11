CHICAGO (CBS) — A Glen Ellyn man has been arrested and charged with five felonies for sexually assaulting a woman in Glendale Heights Friday morning, police said.
Kenneth Hatlen, 52, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery.
According to Glendale Heights police, officers found the female victim, covered in dirt, with scratches and bruises on her face and body around 5:15 a.m. Friday.
Police allege Hatlen approached the victim and demanded money from her. When she declined, he dragged her to an area where he punched, choked and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, he fled.
After an investigation, Hatlen was arrested by Glendale Heights police with the help of Darien police Friday.
Hatlen is being held at the DuPage County Jail, awaiting bond court.