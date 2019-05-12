CHICAGO (CBS)– A woman escaped an attempted sexual assault on the lakefront bike path around 11:15 p.m on Friday.
A 27-year-old female was walking on the bike path, located in the 700 block of south Lake Shore Drive, when she was approached from behind by a male offender, who attempted to sexually assault her, according to Chicago police.
The victim struggled with the offender and police said she attempted to deploy pepper spray.
Police said the offender was startled by a passing cyclist and fled the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.