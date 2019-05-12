CHICAGO (CBS)– If you’re a craft beer connoisseur, you’ll want to check out Illinois Craft Beer Week.
Danielle D’Alessandro, the executive director of the Illinois Craft Brewers Guild, and Alex Lovinggood, the head brewer at Brickstone Brewing Company, joined CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot and Ed Curran in the studio to talk about the week-long celebration.
Up until May 17, hundreds of events will take place throughout the state.
Some of the key events include:
- Skeleton Key – Mother’s Day Make + Sip (May 12): A wine and paint event where craft beer is paired with botanical art. Participants create a living, framed plant “painting,” perfect for Mother’s Day
- Band of Bohemia – Tasting + Beer Pairings (May 10-17): Throughout the week, the world’s first Michelin-starred brewpub will serve complimentary craft beers that pair with items on its tasting menu.
- Old Irving Brewing Co. – Hops for Hope (May 16): An indoor beer festival with several local breweries pouring to benefit Hope For The Day, a nonprofit that achieves proactive suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education.
Participants can get more information about the events taking place throughout the week at illinoisbeer.org/icbw.