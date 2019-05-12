CHICAGO (CBS) — Bond was set at $750,000 for a Glen Ellyn man who has been charged with five felonies for sexually assaulting a 66-year-old woman in Glendale Heights Friday morning, police said.
Kenneth Hatlen, 52, was charged with three counts of aggravated criminal sexual assault, one count of robbery and one count of aggravated battery to a senior.
Police allege Hatlen approached the victim as she arrived at Ki’s Restaurant to begin her shift around 4:15 a.m. Hatlen, a former employee of the restaurant, allegedly grabbed the woman, dragged her to a grassy area where he strangled her, removed her clothing and sexually assaulted her. After the assault, he fled.
According to Glendale Heights police, officers found the female victim, covered in dirt, with scratches and bruises on her face and body around 5:15 a.m. Friday.
After an investigation, Hatlen was arrested by Glendale Heights police with the help of Darien police Friday.
“Our seniors are among the most vulnerable in society and my office stands ready to do whatever we can to protect them and to hold those who would prey on our seniors accountable for their actions,” DuPage County State’s Attorney Robert Berlin said.
Hatlen is due in court June 10.