CHICAGO (CBS) — A man abandoned his truck after he struck a child riding a bicycle Sunday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say just after 1 p.m., a black Dodge pickup struck a child on Geneva Avenue.

The truck fled the scene but was later found abandoned a few blocks from the scene. Police believe the driver fled on foot.

The suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has a ponytail and was wearing tan pants.

The child was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.