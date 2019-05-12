CHICAGO (CBS) — A man abandoned his truck after he struck a child riding a bicycle Sunday afternoon in unincorporated St. Charles Township, according to the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.
Police say just after 1 p.m., a black Dodge pickup struck a child on Geneva Avenue.
The truck fled the scene but was later found abandoned a few blocks from the scene. Police believe the driver fled on foot.
The suspect is described as a white male about 5 feet 6 inches tall and 120 pounds. He has a ponytail and was wearing tan pants.
The child was airlifted to a Chicago area hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.