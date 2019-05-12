CHICAGO (CBS) — People around the Chicago area were thinking pink this Mother’s Day.

Cheerleaders showed their support for those who crossed the finish line at the 20th annual Beverly Breast Cancer Walk. The event was started in 1999 by three women who wanted to give Southland residents a local option in the fight against breast cancer.

“We are celebrating the women that are fighting their battles. We’re celebrating lives lost because of breast cancer,” said Carol Moriarty, one of the event’s co-founders and a cancer survivor.

The community event, celebrated annually on Mother’s Day, has raised more than $6 million for the Little Company of Mary Hospital, according to organizers.

“I’m so blessed that I’m a survivor. I got my treatment at Little Company of Mary,” Moriarty said.

Meanwhile, thousands came together for the Susan G. Komen 22nd Mother’s Day Race for the Cure at the lakefront. The event raises money to help communities and invest in breakthrough research to end breast cancer.

Chicago Cubs player Anthony Rizzo is a cancer survivor and the honorary chair of Race for the Cure. Sunday, he shared a story about his grandmother who passed away from breast cancer.

“Whenever I was sick I would look to my grandmother who would say she is doing great. She would never show it. That was my inspiration,” Rizzo said.

The major league star is not only part of the Komen team but has his own foundation that, according to him, has raised more than $10 million across the country.

The first baseman sent the following message to those who are fighting: “Stay strong. stay positive. There will be good days and bad days.”