CHICAGO (CBS) — All westbound traffic on the Indiana Toll Road is closed at the 5.1 mile marker, just east of the Calumet Avenue exit, according to Indiana State Police.
The closure is due to a seven-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon. People involved in the crash reported personal injuries, but none are life-threatening.
Tow trucks are on the scene to get traffic moving as soon as possible.
The crash occurred in the only open lane of westbound traffic, which was restricted due to construction between Cline Avenue and the Illinois State Line.