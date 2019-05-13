CHICAGO (CBS) — Twelve students have been transported to area hospitals after a pepper spray incident on a school bus Monday afternoon, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office.
A student was testing pepper spray on the bus “not knowing the impact the spray would have in an enclosed spaced,” a spokeswoman for the sheriff’s office said.
The bus was near West Church Street and Capitol Drive in Des Plaines when the incident happened around 3:20 p.m.
The students were taken to hospitals for decontamination, but no serious injuries were reported.
There were 55 elementary students on the bus.