CHICAGO (CBS)– The new and improved downtown river walk officially opens for the season Monday.
Chicagos Riverwalk East, located between Michigan avenue and Lake Shore Drive, now features new landscaping, additional seating and new public art.
Rahm Emanuel participated in the grand opening of the upgraded riverwalk.
Monday also marks the start a week of celebrations including the “Art on The Mart” digital art display.
Starting next month, 9 new vendors will be set up in the community marketplace between Michigan and Wabash Avenues.