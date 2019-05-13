CHICAGO (CBS) — A female passenger was critically injured after the driver of a Chevrolet Corvette lost control and slammed into a utility pole in Beach Park.
The 23-year-old male driver was speeding on Sheridan Road near North Ganster Road around 2 a.m. Monday, according to a news release from the Lake County Sheriff.
Police say the 2005 Corvette was travelling southbound on Sheridan Road. A witness reported the driver was travelling excessively fast, crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic, and then drove off the roadway and struck a utility pole and several trees.
Sheriff’s deputies found a passenger, a 27-year-old female of Waukegan, on the ground near the car, unconscious. She was flown to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, with critical, life-threatening injuries.
The driver, also of Waukegan was transported to Vista East Medical Center via ambulance, with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.