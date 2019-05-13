CHICAGO (CBS)–A Near West Side teacher has been removed from the classroom after being accused of touching students.
Matthew Baron, an English teacher, was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly touching a 12-year-old student’s back.
Baron teaches at Skinner West Elementary School.
School officials notified parents of the arrest in a letter that was sent out on May 7.
“The safety of our children is always top priority,” the letter says. “Please know that we are taking this situation seriously, and we remain committed to providing our students with a safe, positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential.”
An investigation is ongoing.