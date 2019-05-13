CHICAGO (CBS) — A west suburban junior high school student was charged Monday after allegedly threatened a school on May 10.
According to the DuPage County State’s Attorney Office, the male student left a threatening voicemail message at Indian Train Junior High School in Wheaton. Officials said he threatened to “blow up the school” in a “profanity-laced” call.
The boy appeared at a detention hearing Monday morning and was released to the custody of his parents.
He is charged with one count of false report of a threat to a school, a class 4 felony, and one count of misdemeanor disorderly conduct.
He is set to appear in court on May 17.